Anand Mahindra shares 'shocking' video of tectonic shift post Turkey earthquake

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST

The first deadly quake of magnitude 7.8 hit several parts of Turkey when people were sleeping.

Anand Mahindra shared a clip that showed the tectonic shift in Turkey post the earthquakes. (Image: @syf_kync/Twitter)

A video showing the shift in tectonic plates along the fault captured by satellites at Nurdağı, Turkey has caught Anand Mahindra’s attention. A relative shift of around 3-4 meters following the February 6-7 earthquakes that rocked Turkey has been captured by Maxar satellites.

“Shocking. We see the earth as rock solid & immoveable. This makes you realise what a relatively small and fragile object it is in the larger context of the galaxy. And how the ‘landscape’ around us can change suddenly. Nothing should be taken for granted!” the Chairman of the Mahindra group tweeted with the short clip that juxtaposes the previous landscape with the current one after the shift due to the powerful earthquakes.

Three earthquakes hit Turkey on February 6 and another one the next day. Syria was also affected by the powerful jolts leaving 3,700 dead. In eastern Turkey, the death toll has crossed 38,000 with over 55,000 buildings damaged.

The first deadly quake of magnitude 7.8 hit several parts of Turkey when people were sleeping. Two other earthquakes followed some hours apart. Over a lakh people have been injured in the catastrophe.