Anand Mahindra shares 'shocking' video of tectonic shift post Turkey earthquake

A video showing the shift in tectonic plates along the fault captured by satellites at Nurdağı, Turkey has caught Anand Mahindra’s attention. A relative shift of around 3-4 meters following the February 6-7 earthquakes that rocked Turkey has been captured by Maxar satellites.

“Shocking. We see the earth as rock solid & immoveable. This makes you realise what a relatively small and fragile object it is in the larger context of the galaxy. And how the ‘landscape’ around us can change suddenly. Nothing should be taken for granted!” the Chairman of the Mahindra group tweeted with the short clip that juxtaposes the previous landscape with the current one after the shift due to the powerful earthquakes.

Three earthquakes hit Turkey on February 6 and another one the next day. Syria was also affected by the powerful jolts leaving 3,700 dead. In eastern Turkey, the death toll has crossed 38,000 with over 55,000 buildings damaged.

The first deadly quake of magnitude 7.8 hit several parts of Turkey when people were sleeping. Two other earthquakes followed some hours apart. Over a lakh people have been injured in the catastrophe.

Anand Mahindra's video was captured by Andreas Schafer for Maxar Technologies. The clip has been viewed over 1.5 million times and captures the change that can be caused by a natural disaster within minutes. The first earthquake in Turkey lasted 90 seconds. Turkey has been hit by another deadly earthquake back in 1999 that claimed the lives of over 17,000 people.

Hundreds are still trapped under rubble in Turkey and rescue operations are on to evacuate them safely.

