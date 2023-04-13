 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anand Mahindra shares old photo of uncle Keshub Mahindra on a jeep: 'Travel well'

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Keshub Mahindra died days after he re-entered the Forbes list of India’s Richest Billionaires for 2023, with a net worth of $1.2 billion.

Anand Mahindra has expressed his grief in two condolence tweets for his uncle Keshub Mahindra.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared an old photograph of his recently deceased uncle Keshub Mahindra, India’s oldest billionaire at the time of his death at 99.

“Travel well, Uncle Keshub. I know you must be exploring new, off-road trails wherever you are…,” Mahindra wrote with the mahamritunjay mantra in Sanskrit. “Om Trayambakam Yajamahe, Sugandi Pushtivardhanam, Urvaarukamiva Bandhanaan, Mrityor-Mukssiiya Maamrtaat.”

The photograph featured Keshub Mahindra, the chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, in 1965 at the wheels of a Willys Jeep in Mazagaon, Mumbai surrounded by many people most likely employees of the company. Mahindra Group had started out as an assembler of Willys Jeeps.
The number plate of the car has “March 1965” implying that it was probably registered at the time.

On Wednesday, Mahindra also shared another condolence message on his uncle’s demise.

“A Century of uncompromising Integrity and Values. We will not stray from that path. Om Shanti,” Mahindra, the current Chairman of the Mahindra group tweeted along with a photo of his uncle.