Anand Mahindra shares old photo of uncle Keshub Mahindra on a jeep: 'Travel well'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared an old photograph of his recently deceased uncle Keshub Mahindra, India’s oldest billionaire at the time of his death at 99.

“Travel well, Uncle Keshub. I know you must be exploring new, off-road trails wherever you are…,” Mahindra wrote with the mahamritunjay mantra in Sanskrit. “Om Trayambakam Yajamahe, Sugandi Pushtivardhanam, Urvaarukamiva Bandhanaan, Mrityor-Mukssiiya Maamrtaat.”

The photograph featured Keshub Mahindra, the chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, in 1965 at the wheels of a Willys Jeep in Mazagaon, Mumbai surrounded by many people most likely employees of the company. Mahindra Group had started out as an assembler of Willys Jeeps.

The number plate of the car has “March 1965” implying that it was probably registered at the time.

On Wednesday, Mahindra also shared another condolence message on his uncle’s demise.

“A Century of uncompromising Integrity and Values. We will not stray from that path. Om Shanti,” Mahindra, the current Chairman of the Mahindra group tweeted along with a photo of his uncle.

Keshub Mahindra died days after he re-entered the Forbes list of India’s Richest Billionaires for 2023, with a net worth of $1.2 billion. He joined his father's company in 1947 and became chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra in 1963. The photo shared Mahindra today is from a time when his uncle was Chairman of the company. Keshub Mahindra stepped down in 2012, after leading the conglomerate for 48 years. Anand Mahindra was named as his successor. In April 1997, Anand was appointed the Managing Director and then in 2001 as the Vice Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. In 2012, he took over from his uncle. A graduate of Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, Keshub Mahindra transformed the company from an assembler of Willys Jeeps in India to a diversified company. Not only is the $19 billion Mahindra Group known for its tractors and sports utility vehicles, it is also present in software services, hospitality and real estate. Read: Keshub Mahindra, who died at 99, was India's oldest billionaire Keshub Mahindra took on philanthropic causes and was known to be a champion of education and worked closely with the KC Mahindra Education Trust, which grants scholarships across a wide range of categories. Read: Anand Mahindra's uncle is India's oldest billionaire. Meet 99-year-old Keshub Mahindra

Moneycontrol News