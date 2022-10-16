Anand Mahindra on Bengaluru startup’s ‘idli ATM’: ‘Would love to see this in malls globally’

An automated idli-serving machine in Bengaluru has caught attention online, with industrialist Anand Mahindra saying he sees a global opportunity in it.

The machine, from the startup Freshot Robotics, prepares, packs and dispenses idlis in a quick and contactless process. A video showing its functioning was widely shared on social media earlier this week.





Anand Mahindra sought to know how the idlis from the machine tasted and whether they met food standards.

Read: Viral video: ‘Idli ATM’ in Bengaluru delivers meals in quick, contactless process

He added that he would like to see vending machines serving Indian food at airports and malls abroad.

"It will be a major cultural export," he added.

But not everyone on social media is a fan of the idli machine. One user said food preparation and serving needed human touch and affection and not everything should be made automatic.

Another expressed loyalty towards old favourite eateries.

"Nothing beats the the taste of old celebrated idli eateries," they said. "Also this idli is also costlier and not a heavy meal so this won't become a steady alternative."

But restaurants may not be able to serve idlis at all times. And this is exactly what motivated one of the idli bot's inventors -- Sharan Hiremath.

A few years ago, he had wanted to buy idlis for his unwell daughter late at night but no restaurants were open. So he thought that only a machine could ensure access to food 24*7.