An Amazon delivery agent left an unexpected note with a package. It's now viral

An Amazon customer was in for a pleasant surprise when a movie he ordered for his father came with an unexpected note from the delivery executive.

The customer, only identified as Deshende, shared his story on Reddit that has now garnered over 45,000 upvotes.

The Blu-ray and DVD combo pack was delivered with a note that said: "Movie was good. I cried!"

The man lives in rural Ohio in the US and ordered a copy of the Japanese anime movie ‘Your Name’. The movie was directed by Makoto Shinkai and was released in 2016 to several accolades including 16 awards at the Japanese Academy Awards.

The movie, intended to be a gift for his father’s birthday, was lying unattended when Deshende decided to clear out some things. He noticed a piece of paper on the ground and was surprised to see the handwritten note related to the movie.

"Once I realized it was in reference to the Your Name movie it put a big smile on my face. I thought it was a fun thing for the Amazon worker to do since the movie does usually bring out strong emotions,” Deshende told Newsweek.

After finding its way to Reddit (Deshende didn’t want to post it on Facebook fearing it would ruin the surprise for his father), the post garnered over a thousand comments with many discussing the movie. "Can confirm, cried too," one user wrote. "I watched this on the plane and everyone around me was concerned as I ugly cried in my cramped aisle seat," another Reddit user commented. Deshende was also worried that now that the story was viral, the note may get the executive in trouble. "My biggest worry is that whoever at Amazon put the note in my order would get punished for it. I'd hate to get someone punished for trying to put some positivity out in the world," he said. He continued to write: "I enjoyed that the thread prompted discussions on the movie itself, movie suggestions for people that liked Your Name, discussions about what movies gave people the most cathartic cries, and also people pointing out the humanity of someone taking the time to write out the note in the middle of a busy day. Thanks to the Amazon worker that put a little positivity out to the world that day.”

Moneycontrol News

