An Amazon delivery agent left an unexpected note with a package. It's now viral

Dec 12, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST

The man was also worried that now that the story was viral, the note may get the Amazon executive in trouble.

"Your name" came with a note from the Amazon delivery executive. (Image: @deshende/Reddit)

An Amazon customer was in for a pleasant surprise when a movie he ordered for his father came with an unexpected note from the delivery executive.

The customer, only identified as Deshende, shared his story on Reddit that has now garnered over 45,000 upvotes.

The Blu-ray and DVD combo pack was delivered with a note that said: "Movie was good. I cried!"

The man lives in rural Ohio in the US and ordered a copy of the Japanese anime movie ‘Your Name’. The movie was directed by Makoto Shinkai and was released in 2016 to several accolades including 16 awards at the Japanese Academy Awards.

The movie, intended to be a gift for his father’s birthday, was lying unattended when Deshende decided to clear out some things. He noticed a piece of paper on the ground and was surprised to see the handwritten note related to the movie.

"Once I realized it was in reference to the Your Name movie it put a big smile on my face. I thought it was a fun thing for the Amazon worker to do since the movie does usually bring out strong emotions,” Deshende told Newsweek.