Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: History, significance and events

Apr 14, 2023 / 07:08 AM IST

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: In Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to unveil the 125-ft tall statue of BR Ambedkar.

Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is an annual festival observed on April 14 in honour of civil rights activist and the chief architect of India's Constitution BR Ambedkar who was born on April 14, 1891. The day has been marked as an official public holiday throughout India and is celebrated around the world.

Since Ambedkar was a strict advocate for equality, his birth anniversary is also celebrated as 'Equality Day' in India.

On Ambedkar Jayanti, citizens pay tributes to Ambedkar, processions are carried out by his followers at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur. It is also customary for the President, Prime Minister and leaders of major political parties to pay homage at the statue of Ambedkar at the parliament in New Delhi.

This year, to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, a huge portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar made using 18,000 notebooks in mosaic art style by 18 artists has been displayed at a park in Maharashtra's Latur city, news agency PTI reported.