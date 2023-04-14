Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: History, significance and events

Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is an annual festival observed on April 14 in honour of civil rights activist and the chief architect of India's Constitution BR Ambedkar who was born on April 14, 1891. The day has been marked as an official public holiday throughout India and is celebrated around the world.

Since Ambedkar was a strict advocate for equality, his birth anniversary is also celebrated as 'Equality Day' in India.

On Ambedkar Jayanti, citizens pay tributes to Ambedkar, processions are carried out by his followers at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur. It is also customary for the President, Prime Minister and leaders of major political parties to pay homage at the statue of Ambedkar at the parliament in New Delhi.

This year, to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, a huge portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar made using 18,000 notebooks in mosaic art style by 18 artists has been displayed at a park in Maharashtra's Latur city, news agency PTI reported.

The notebooks used to make the portrait, measuring 100 x110 feet in 11,000 sq ft area, will later be distributed to students of government schools as a social commitment to spread awareness about education, said Latur BJP Lok Sabha member Sudhakar Shrangare, who took the initiative for making of the portrait. Meanwhile, in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to unveil the 125-ft tall statue of BR Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti. As per a report from PTI, flower petals would be showered from a helicopter on the statute during the unveiling. Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar is slated to be the sole chief guest at the event.

Moneycontrol News