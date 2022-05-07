Amazon driver leaves touching message for girl battling cancer. Jeff Bezos reacts

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos gave a shout-out to an employee who went viral for a small act of kindness that touched one Florida family in a big way.

Asani Anderson, an Amazon driver, was dropping off packages for the Hutson family in Lakeland, Florida, when he left a special message in chalk for their eight-year-old daughter who is battling cancer. Aubrey Hope Hutson was diagnosed with stage IV cancer last year, and Anderson has since dropped off several packages from her Amazon wishlist at her home, Patch.com reported.

On Wednesday, Anderson also left a special message for the eight-year-old girl while dropping off packages.

"Amazon is praying 4 Aubrey luv you!" the message read.



Aubrey’s mom Lindsey Hutson says she was left in tears when she found the message. She posted security footage of Anderson writing the message on Facebook, where it has racked up thousands of views.

“I yelled thank you, and he said I’m not amazing Aubrey is amazing,” Lindsey Hutson told WFLA. “There’s nothing glamorous about it, but when this happens and when people reach out on social media it’s making it so much easier.”

Asani Anderson also received a shout-out from Amazon boss Jeff Bezos. “Kindness makes our world better. Asani Anderson embodies it,” Bezos wrote on Instagram Stories. He added a message for Aubrey: “Sending love and prayers to Aubrey.”

Aubrey was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that affects soft tissues, last year. Her mother says that the eight-year-old is a trooper who refuses to let the diagnosis weigh her down.

"She's amazing. She just finished her 77th hard chemo and has radiation rounds 34-44 coming up next week and 6 months of maintenance," Lindsey said.