 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

All you need to know about Paxlovid, the most promising COVID-19 drug

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Jan 10, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

US-based Pfizer has signed a licensing agreement for Paxlovid with 30 drugmakers globally, including 19 Indian companies. Hetero and Zenara have said they received regulatory approvals for their versions of Paxlovid

Suven Pharma: Suven Pharma receives open offer from Berhyanda Ltd, Berhyanda Midco Ltd and Jusmiral Midco Ltd to buy 26% stake in the company. Berhyanda Ltd, Berhyanda Midco Ltd and Jusmiral Midco Ltd, all three companies incorporated under the laws of Cyprus, have made an open/cash offer to acquire upto 6.62 crore fully paid up shares of face value Rs 1 each representing 26% of the voting share capital of Suven Pharma, at a price of Rs 495 per share.

At least two generic versions of a blockbuster COVID-19 drug, Paxlovid, by US-based pharmaceutical major Pfizer are likely to hit the Indian market this month, bringing an affordable treatment to thousands of high-risk patients.

Drug makers Hetero Pharma and Zenara Pharmaceuticals have announced that they have received regulatory approvals for their versions of Paxlovid, after proving the safety and efficacy of the drug through bioequivalence studies. Sources say the drugs will be launched in India by the end of this month.

Paxlovid costs $560, or over Rs 46,000 per course, to the US government.

Hetero, which will make the drug available in India under the brand name Nirmacom, has decided to price it below Rs 5,000 a course and Zenara has announced that the drug, to be called Paxgen, will cost Rs 5,200 a box.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

Both companies are likely to restrict sales to hospitals and for government purchases, at least in the initial stage to prevent misuse by private pharmacies and online channels.

Why Paxlovid for COVID-19?