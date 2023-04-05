 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
All you need to know about Mounjaro, the antidiabetic injectable also touted as the most powerful weight-loss drug ever

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Apr 05, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

The availability of the drug in India may cause a major disruption in the Indian diabetes care drugs market which is expected to register a CAGR greater than 3.5 percent between 2022 and 2027. The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed a major increase in the market.

Eli Lilly and Company has approached the Indian drug regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), for seeking approval of its blockbuster drug tirzepatide which is used to treat type 2 diabetes. Launched under the brand name Mounjaro in the US last year, it is also being used as a weight-loss drug, and though it hasn’t been officially approved for this use, it has shown promising results in clinical trials. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Vineet Gupta, managing director of Elli Lilly and Company, India, said the firm has approached the CDSCO for the drug’s approval in the country.

“Tirzepatide is our next innovation in diabetes management,” he said. “We are making best efforts to secure regulatory approvals so that patients in India can benefit from this innovation at the earliest.” Here is an explainer on Mounjaro and why it has hit the headlines worldwide.

What is Mounjaro?

Similar to Ozempic and Wegovy (two different versions of diabetes drug semaglutide by Novo Nordisk), Mounjaro is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist (a type of drug used to treat diabetes and aid weight loss) and is also a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), a hormone that helps with the release of insulin after food consumption, pointed out Dr Anupam Biswas, consultant endocrinologist with Fortis Hospital in Noida.