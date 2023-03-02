 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey and wife meet education minister Dharmendra Pradhan: ‘Truly inspired’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST

Alakh Pandey took to social media to share photos from the meeting, where they spoke at length about India's education system.

(Image credit: @AlakhPandey/Instagram)

PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey and his wife, journalist Shivani Dubey, met Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on March 2, a week after their wedding.

Pandey took to social media to share photos from the meeting, where they spoke at length about India's education system.

"We learnt about the direction the government wants us to take and also what we can do to be useful," Pandey wrote.

"Sir (Pradhan) made it clear that everyone should have access to education," Pandey added. "It should be affordable and be making full use of technology."

 