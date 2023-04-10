Air India passenger hits crew members, London flight returns to Delhi soon after takeoff: report

An Air India flight from Delhi to London returned to the capital on Monday shortly after takeoff after passenger allegedly assaulted two of the cabin crew members, according to reports.

The male passenger was de-boarded in Delhi, following which the flight took off for London again.

The man had a fight with flight crew members mid-air and hit two of them, news agency ANI reported, quoting an airline official. Flight AI 111, which had around 225 passengers, returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Air India has filed a complaint with Delhi Police and handed over the passenger to the airport police. “Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members,” Air India said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News