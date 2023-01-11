Ahead of Golden Globes 2023, SS Rajamouli reveals how fans helped with the title 'RRR'

Hours ahead of winning a Golden Globes Award for Best Song for RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', director SS Rajamouli opened up about how fans helped the filmmakers with the movie's title as "RRR" was not what they had in mind.

"That (RRR) was not the title we had in mind," Rajamouli said on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "When we announced that all three of us (Rajamouli, Ram Charan and NTR junior) are going to work together, we had to give out some name to refer to the picture. So we took the first letters of our names Rajamouli, Rama Rao, Ram Charan, and we just put #RRR."

But the fans loved the title and so did the film distributors.

"The distributors said, 'This is the title.' So, we didn't know what to do and said that 'RRR' can't be the title," Rajamouli said before adding that fans were then asked to expand the name of the film in their regional languages.

"We put a competition for the audience, for the fans, asking them to expand the title. So we have that title for each region, for each language. But the common title stayed as 'RRR'," the director added.

On Wednesday, SS Rajamouli was captured on camera jumping off his chair along with the lead actors when 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes Award for Best Song.

The movie was released in five languages in India.

