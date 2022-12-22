After being ignored by Messi, influencer Salt Bar is now banned from US Open Cup final

Turkish chef and influencer Salt Bae was famous for his salt sprinkling techniques and for preparing gold-coated steaks that could run customers at his restaurant bills worth Rs 1.3 crore. Then, he made himself infamous after grabbing the FIFA World Cup trophy from the team and forcing Lionel Messi to take a picture with him.

His antics have now made US Open Cup ban him from the finals.

Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, had caused a commotion at the FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar and even broke a few rules when he made it onto the pitch and crashed Argentina's celebrations. He was then seen grabbing the FIFA trophy from other players and posing with it.

The 18-carat gold trophy is estimated to be worth around $20 million is only allowed to be touched by a select few.

Salt Bae, however, did not give up and eventually managed to get a picture clicked with Messi and other Argentina players.

His presence on the pitch sparked outrage from the fans on social media, with many questioning how he was allowed to be there.

Moneycontrol News

