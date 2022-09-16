Adobe to acquire Figma in $20 billion deal. Cue the memes

Adobe on Thursday announced that it is going to acquire Figma – a collaborative design software company – for about $20 billion. This makes it Adobe’s biggest deal to date, and also one of the largest acquisitions in software.

With this $20 billion cash and stock deal, Adobe will acquire one of its fastest-growing rivals. According to CNBC, Figma’s collaborative platform for designs and brainstorming is used by Airbnb, Coibase and Zoom, among other big names.

News of the deal sparked memes galore on social media



But a number of artists and designers appeared to be unhappy about the deal and took to social media to share their concerns. Many did so with the help of memes.



Founded by Dylan Field and Evan Wallace in 2012, Figma has been credited for pioneering product design on the web.

“Adobe’s greatness has been rooted in our ability to create new categories and deliver cutting-edge technologies through organic innovation and inorganic acquisitions,” said Shantanu Narayen, chairman and CEO of Adobe. “The combination of Adobe and Figma is transformational and will accelerate our vision for collaborative creativity.”