92% freshers agreed to join Wipro at half salary, reveals HR Head Saurabh Govil

Wipro's Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Saurabh Govil recently revealed that 92 percent of the freshers opted to join the tech giant at a half salary to fast-track the onboarding process. Speaking to Moneycontrol, Govil said that the new recruits were given the choice to accept or reject the lower salary.

He emphasised that Wipro's decision to reduce the compensation packages for freshers was taken with "transparency", Govil added that they were given the option to either accept or reject the significantly slashed compensation to opt for faster onboarding after which 92 percent chose to take the job.

"We onboarded the first batch of Velocity candidates, and then we realised that we didn't have a requirement at that point in time for such resources," the Wipro HR head said. "However, we were onboarding people at the lower band. So we gave them a choice, in all transparency. Their old option was still valid, and they could wait to be onboarded. Or, there was another option: they could join a lower band."

"Ninety-two percent of the candidates chose to join at the lower band because they were raring to go. There is a handful of those, who have chosen to wait," Govil told Moneycontrol. "When they are onboarded, they'll be onboarded at Rs 6.5 lakh. We have been most transparent and fair. We have not cut anybody's salary. But unfortunately, that’s how it got picked up."

Moneycontrol News