81-year-old best friends travelled the world in 80 days, had an 'amazing view' of Taj Mahal

Apr 11, 2023 / 08:24 PM IST

Ellie Hamby and Sandy Hazelip visited 18 countries across all seven continents.

Sandy Hazelip and Ellie Hamby also went sight-seeing in Agra and Old Delhi. (Image credit: aroundtheworldat80/Instagram)

Two 81-year-old best friends from US's Texas are proving that adventure doesn’t have an age limit. Ellie Hamby, a documentary photographer, and Sandy Hazelip, a physician and lecturer, toured the world in 80 days which included admiring the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Speaking about how they planned the trip, Hazelip told CNN that the idea for their trip originated when they were each set to turn 80. “I just got the idea because we had traveled previously together internationally,” she told the publication. “And so about four years before we were going to turn 80, I mentioned to her one day, ‘Ellie, wouldn’t it be fun to go around the world in 80 days at age 80?’”

Some of the places that the duo have visited include London, Zanibar, Zambia, Egypt, Nepal, Bali, and India.

Hazelip and Hamby also shared a picture clicked in front of the Taj Mahal and shared an interesting anecdote about how the photo was taken.

"What an amazing view! Here is how the photo was taken in case you are curious. Our guide, Anil, was an amazing photographer and used a very clever technique for this photo," they wrote on Instagram."There was no water there but he took my water bottle and poured about 1/4 cup on the marble floor. He knew the light was right for a reflection of the Taj. He laid on the marble and took the shot with the camera on the marble slanting up. The actual area of the water was about 15 inches wide although it looks almost like a lake. Absolutely amazing results!"