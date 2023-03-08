2 men hid inside Mannat for 8 hours to meet Shah Rukh Khan: Police

Two men who broke into Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home last month had hoped to meet the superstar inside, police have said. Pathan Sahil Salim Khan and Ram Saraf Kushwaha were apprehended after a staff member found them inside Mannat, where they had apparently managed to hide for over eight hours.

According to news agency ANI, Salim Khan and Ram Saraf Kushwaha, 20 and 22, claimed that they had travelled from Gujarat to meet the actor.

The duo climbed the bungalow's walls to enter the premises on February 2. Once inside, they hid in the makeup room to wait for Shah Rukh Khan.

"Both the accused sneaked into Khan's Bungalow to meet him and kept waiting for the actor in his make-up room for about eight hours. They had entered at around 3 am and were caught at 10:30 am the next day," police said.

The duo was caught when Satish, a member of the housekeeping staff, found them inside the makeup room. Satish reportedly took both of them from the makeup room to the lobby, where the superstar was shocked to see the trespassers. "Satish took both of them from the make up room to the lobby and Shah Rukh Khan was shocked to see strangers there. Mannat's guards handed over both of them to Bandra Police," the FIR stated, according to ANI. A case of trespassing has been filed against the two.

Moneycontrol News