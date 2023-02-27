 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vodafone Idea allots debentures worth Rs 1,200 crore to ATC Telecom Infra

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 08:40 PM IST

Debt-ridden Vi (Vodafone Idea) on February 27 informed the stock exchanges that it has allotted debentures worth Rs 1,200 crore to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited.

The balance of debentures worth Rs 400 crore shall be allotted upon receipt of the application form and subscription money and due intimation of the same shall be filed as necessary, VIL said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier, Vodafone Idea's shareholders had approved the preferential issuance of up to Rs 1,600 crore of optionally convertible debentures to ATC Telecom Infra. The special resolution to this effect was cleared at an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Vodafone Idea on Saturday.

According to the voting results, overall 99.99 percent of the votes were in favour of the resolution, which pertained to the issue of optionally convertible debentures of up to Rs 1,600 crore to American Tower Corp.