India has 127 patents for 6G now: Telecom Minister Vaishnaw

Mar 22, 2023 / 10:06 PM IST

The vision document released by the Department of Telecom states that while 5G technology promises a speed of 40-1,100 Mbps, 6G will offer ultra-low latency with speeds up to 1 terabit per second -- which is 1,000 times more than the top speed of 5G.

Vaishnaw said the Prime Minister has given his ministry a target to stand with the world in 5G and take lead in 6G. (File image)

India now has over 127 global patents for 6G technology, Union Minister for Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that India has the power of trust and scale, which is leading to the demand for indigenous telecom gears overseas.

Vaishnaw said the Prime Minister has given his ministry a target to stand with the world in 5G and take lead in 6G.

"Basis this target is given, the country has worked -- the academia, the innovators, entrepreneurs -- all have worked together. I must also share with you that by now 127 patents for 6G technology have been obtained by Indians," Vaishnaw told reporters after addressing Communication Ministers' Conclave.