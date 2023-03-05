 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The retention problem: Women are going into tech but are also being driven out

Mar 05, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

Women make up 57% of the overall workforce. Comparatively, women make up only 27% of the workforce in the technology industry.

By 2029, there will be 3.6 million computing jobs in the U.S., but there will only be enough college graduates with computing degrees to fill 24% of these jobs.

For decades, the U.S. has poured resources into improving gender representation in the tech industry.

However, the numbers are not improving proportionately. Instead, they have remained stagnant, and initiatives are failing.

