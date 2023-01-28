Windows-powered data centres still vulnerable to CryptoAPI bug, says Akamai

A bug in the Windows CryptoAPI is still unpatched on most data centre systems. Security researchers from Akamai said that the bug was discovered and fixed by Microsoft in August 2022, but 99 percent of Windows-based data centres have still not been patched.

The CryptoAPI allows developers to secure their Windows apps cryptographically, but a bug in the API allows malicious actors to sign certificates in a way that tricks Windows into believing they are legitimate.

Also Read: Microsoft digital certificates used to sign malware by ransomware group Cuba

If an organisation relies on CryptoAPI for authentication, attackers can craft a fake certificate that will trick the API into validating it. It allows bad actors to pretend to be another organisation or system, allowing them to take control over the victim's computer.

Moneycontrol News