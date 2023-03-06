WhatsApp working on feature that silences unknown callers

Meta is reportedly working on a feature for WhatsApp that will let users silence incoming calls from unknown numbers.

The code for the feature was found in the latest beta version of the popular messaging client for Android, and it was spotted by WABetaInfo.

As the publication points out, your phone number is visible on your profile in WhatsApp, and this could lead to unwanted calls or spam. A new feature spotted in the beta is being designed to combat this.

The feature that has been named "Silence Unknown Callers" will automatically silence calls from numbers that are not saved in the phone contact list.

Moneycontrol News