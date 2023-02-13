WhatsApp new feature in testing, will allow you to share media in original quality on desktop: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to share images in their original quality on the desktop. WhatsApp compresses high-quality images to reduce its size and quality for faster transfer.

However, the upcoming WhatsApp feature could fix this issue for desktop users, enabling them to share photos and videos in their original quality. According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp’s new feature is currently in development. The report note that the new feature will allow users to send images in their original quality, preserving both their clarity and resolution.

WhatsApp only recently began testing sending high-quality images for WhatsApp on Android. Apart from spotting the new WhatsApp desktop feature and confirming its functionality, WaBetaInfo also gave us a look at what the UI looked like.

Additionally, users will continue to be able to send the compressed version of photos and videos. However, the new feature will give users more control over the quality of photos and videos they share. WhatsApp users on can currently send pictures in Standard quality or HD quality on the desktop version of the app on Windows and Mac.

According to WaBetaInfo’s report, the Meta-owned messaging platform will roll out the feature to beta testers first. It also notes that sharing media in its compressed form will be the default option on WhatsApp. We should get more information about WhatsApp new feature soon.

Carlsen Martin