WhatsApp confirms testing picture in picture mode on iOS

In a blog post, where WhatsApp shared updates of all the new features introduced this year, the Meta owned Instant Messaging (IM) platform said that it was testing Picture in Picture mode in beta.

The new mode will allow you to easily multitask and switch to other open apps while you are in a video call on WhatsApp. The feature works by minimizing the video screen to a small pop-up, giving you full access to your smartphone's home screen, allowing you to open other apps while you are on the call.

Picture in Picture was first spotted in iOS beta builds earlier this month by WABetaInfo. Back then, it seemed to limited to select beta users but now appears to be in testing with a broader beta audience.

Recently, WhatsApp introduced 3D avatars on the service. The avatars are full customizable 3D models with a variety of styles to choose from and personalize.

You can use avatars as profile photos or create up to 36 different stickers that reflect a variety of actions and expressions. Meta said that they were going to roll out more customization options for avatars across all apps soon.