What is ChatGPT-4 and how to use it: All you need to know

Bloomberg
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST

So what is GPT-4, how powerful is it, and how can you use it? Here’s everything you need to know:

The OpenAI website ChatGPT about page on laptop computer arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Microsoft Corp. is in discussions to invest as much as $10 billion in OpenAI, the creator of viral artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT, according to people familiar with its plans.

It’s been a mere four months since artificial intelligence company OpenAI unleashed ChatGPT and — not to overstate its importance — changed the world forever. In just 15 short weeks, it has sparked doomsday predictions in global job markets, disrupted education systems and drawn millions of users, from big banks to app developers.

But now it’s goodbye to ChatGPT and hello ChatGPT-4 — an even more powerful tool, sure to send even bigger ripples across the world. So what is GPT-4, how powerful is it, and how can you use it? Here’s everything you need to know:

What is ChatGPT-4?
Let’s start with the name. The Chat section speaks for itself — a computer interface you can interact with — while GPT-4 is short for “generative pretrained transformer 4.” That means it’s the fourth iteration of the OpenAI software that has analyzed vast quantities of information from across the internet in order to determine how to generate human-sounding text and give users detailed responses to questions.

How does ChatGPT-4 differ to its predecessor?
Anyone who has researched ChatGPT will know its limitations. It’s been criticized for giving inaccurate answers, showing bias and for bad behavior — circumventing its own baked-in guardrails to spew out answers it’s not supposed to be able to give.