Vivo Y100 launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display, 64 MP Main Camera (OIS)

Vivo has officially unveiled a new mid-tier smartphone in India ahead of the Vivo V25 series launch. The Vivo Y100 is a mid-range smartphone under Rs 25,000 that aims to compete with the Redmi Note 12 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus, and Poco X5 Pro.

Vivo Y100 Price in India

The Vivo Y100 price in India is set at Rs 24,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The Vivo Y100 will be available for purchase starting February 16 from Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores. Consumers can also avail cashback of up to Rs 1,500 from Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI and SBI banks.

Vivo Y100 Specifications

Carlsen Martin