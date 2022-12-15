Vivo X Flip clamshell foldable smartphone with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in the pipeline: Report

Less than a month since the launch of the flagship Vivo X90 series, the company appears to be gearing up for another major unveiling. The Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly preparing a new foldable smartphone that will feature a clamshell folding design like Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Vivo X Flip is currently in the works. The tipster further noted that the Vivo X Flip would use Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8475 processor. This suggests that the Vivo X Flip will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform.

The timing of the leak coincides with the upcoming launch of Oppo’s new foldables. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is also launching later today, while the Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series is rising in popularity, which could explain Vivo’s reasoning to introduce a new flip smartphone. Other flip smartphones that have already hit the market include the Moto Razr and Huawei P50 Pocket.

This year, the company already launched two foldable smartphones in the form of the Vivo X Fold and Vivo X Fold+, both of which have been limited to the Chines market. Here’s out quick hands-on with the Vivo X Fold. As of now, Vivo is yet to confirm the Vivo X Flip’s launch but we should get more details soon.

