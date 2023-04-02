Musk’s 2018 tweet on employee unions broke federal law, rules US court

The United States 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that Tesla and Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, broke federal law with a 2018 tweet about employee stock options if they unionise.

As reported by Business Insider, Musk's tweet was in response to a user, who asked him about his views on employee unions.

In the tweet, Musk said that nothing is stopping the Tesla employees from forming a union but they would be giving up stock options if they did so.

The United Auto Workers made the charge against Musk after the Tesla staff had unsuccessfully tried to unionise at the company's Fremont offices in California, US.

Tesla’s lawyers argued that Musk’s statement, “Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union,” has been falsely viewed as a threat.

Moneycontrol News