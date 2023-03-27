Upcoming iOS 17 Preview to reportedly have features long requested by users

Apple's next big update to its smartphone operating system was going to be focused on improving stability and reliability, but that strategy appears to have changed.

According to a report from Bloomberg, iOS 17 will now ship with several "nice to have" features, some of which have been long requested by users.

The original plan to have iOS 17 be an iterative update was to avoid the repeat of iOS 16, which Bloomberg says, "was an ambitious update that suffered from missed deadlines and a buggy start".

Moneycontrol News