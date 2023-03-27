 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

Upcoming iOS 17 Preview to reportedly have features long requested by users

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 06:04 PM IST

Apple's next big update to iOS will be previewed at WWDC 2023, which is likely to be hosted in June this year

(Image: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade)

Apple's next big update to its smartphone operating system was going to be focused on improving stability and reliability, but that strategy appears to have changed.

According to a report from Bloomberg, iOS 17 will now ship with several "nice to have" features, some of which have been long requested by users.

Also Read | Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao in talks with Apple boss Tim Cook

The original plan to have iOS 17 be an iterative update was to avoid the repeat of iOS 16, which Bloomberg says, "was an ambitious update that suffered from missed deadlines and a buggy start".