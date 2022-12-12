Unreleased Apple Macs show up in Steam hardware survey

Steam's hardware survey listing includes two Apple Macs that have not been announced yet. These could be the upcoming models based on Apple's M2 Max chipset.

Spotted by MacRumors, both of these models show up on Steam's November 2022 hardware survey, labelled with the identifiers "Mac14,6" and "Mac15,4". That wasn't all. More identifiers were found that correspond with Mac Studio, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air among other models.

Steam conducts a monthly survey to see what hardware people are using on the platform. Participation is optional and Steam uses the information to, "make decisions about what kinds of technology investments to make and products to offer."

(Image Courtesy: MacRumors)

What's interesting is that the "Mac14,6" label was also seen in a leaked Geekbench listing recently, where benchmarks compared the M2 Max performance with that of the M1 Max.

Other details gathered from the survey listings include an almost even split between Intel and M2-powered Mac's, while 8GB RAM appears to be a popular configuration.

The survey also suggests that 26 percent of Mac users run macOS Ventura on their Mac. MacBook Pro seems to be a popular choice with 48.27 percent of the people preferring that machine and MacBook Air follows close behind with 29.99 percent.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE