 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Union Ministers test 'BharOS', indigenous smartphone OS developed by IIT Madras

PTI
Jan 24, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST

BharOS comes with no default apps. This means that users are not forced to use apps that they may not be familiar with or that they may not trust.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw successfully test the ‘BharOS’, a Made-in-India mobile operating system developed by IIT Madras. (Photo: PIB)

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw successfully tested "BharOS", an indigenous operating system developed by IIT Madras, on Tuesday.

"Poor people of the country will be the main beneficiary of a strong, indigenous, dependable and self-reliant digital infrastructure. 'BharOS' is a successful step towards data privacy," Pradhan said.

READ MORE: BharOS: IIT Madras-backed J and K Operations develop indigenous smartphone OS

BharOS was developed by JandK Operations Private Limited (JandKops), which has been incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.