Ubisoft launches Rainbow Six Mobile on iOS and Android, pre-registrations open

Ubisoft has announced the mobile spin-off for Rainbow Six Siege, Rainbow Six Mobile. In a blog post, the company explained that they had set up an independent team to focus on the project and not take any resources away from the main Rainbow Six Siege team.

The company's Montreal headquarters will helm the project, made up of a team of industry veterans from both AAA studios and mobile studios. They stressed that this was a team that is solely focused on the project and the original Siege team remains untouched.

Also Read: Lapsus$ hacks | Companies must quantify cyber risks to improve security

"Siege players have nothing to fear," read the blog post. "The Siege dev team continues to be fully staffed and committed to their own great game!"

The dev team also stressed that they had redesigned the game from the ground up for mobile, spending three years on the project so far. While the core gameplay and characters might be similar to Rainbow Six Siege, the team have, "rebuilt everything from the ground up with mobile usability in mind."

This also includes a new control system, "developed specifically for mobile and extensive optimization of the UI and in-game visual presentation."

The team said that it was not their intention to have players switch over to the mobile version of siege, instead it was to be a complementary experience to existing siege players who could enjoy the game on the go, in short bursts. They also see this as a good opportunity to welcome new players to the fold, enabling the game to be playable for a much larger audience.

Also Read: Electronic Arts changes its tune on NFTs

In the coming weeks, Ubisoft Montreal will start testing the game on mobile with real players. Players interested in the live tests can pre-register here for a chance to be included in the tests.