Twitter testing new feed functions for Communities

Twitter has announced testing new ways for people to engage with its Communities, a feature that allows like-minded people to come together, and discuss topics they enjoy.

Users can now switch between "For You" and "Latest" on their timelines, within each group they are part of. The test is limited to a few users on iOS, Android and Web.

The new timelines are split between algorithmic and chronological, with "For You" representing the former, and "Latest" being the latter. Users will be able to switch back and forth between them.

Also Read: Elon Musk says he never wanted to be CEO: 'Running companies hurts my heart'

Whichever option a user chooses will become default for that particular community, allowing preferred timelines for each community.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg, Twitter is pulling staff away from features like Spaces and Communities to refocus on the main platform.

Also Read: Twitter Circle rolling out to more users

One of those pillars was user engagement and boosting metrics across the portfolio. Insiders told the publication that the company wanted to focus on more immediate needs first, like user growth and personalisation.