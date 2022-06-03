Elon Musk says he never wanted to be CEO: 'Running companies hurts my heart'

Elon Musk has said he never wanted to be the CEO of X.com, the online bank which he co-founded in 1999.

He revealed this in response to a tweet pointing out how he was replaced by a more experienced executive in 2000. "This must have been very hard and painful," the tweet said. "I believe you were a victim of politics. Could you please shed more light into the event?"

In response, the Tesla boss said he never even wanted to an executive role.

"I just wanted to work on product/technology," Elon Musk added. "Running companies hurts my heart. But I don’t see any other way to bring technology and design to fruition."

X.com was launched with the idea of making the digital transfer of funds easier, with no requirement for traditional banking infrastructure or mail, according to a TIME magazine report.

A year after its foundation, X.com merged Confinity -- a software company -- to form PayPal.

The company was in choppy waters in the beginning. At one point, it was called one of the "worst business ideas” of 1999, TIME magazine reported.

In 2002, PayPal was sold to eBay for a stock deal worth $1.5 billion

Musk later went on to launch the two companies by which he is known today - Tesla and SpaceX.

And now, he is in talks to acquire Twitter and has promised to transform it into a free speech haven.

Currently, the $44 billion deal is on hold. Musk has said he is gathering more information about the proportion of fake accounts on the social network. He has listed the elimination of spam bots as one of his priorities.