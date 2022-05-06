Twitter is testing conversation cards for Spaces

Twitter is testing a new feature for Spaces, its competitor to live audio rooms from Clubhouse, that allows listeners to engage in conversations in a simpler manner.

As part of the test, each time a selected host creates a new Space, a space card will be sent out to listeners as a tweet. This allows them to reply and engage in conversations right from the card, making it easier for hosts to gauge and respond to audience interactions. It makes it simpler for listeners by giving them one area where they can discuss.

All of these conversations will be part of a thread, that will be linked to the main Space. The card will also show the number of participants in a Space to the host. Twitter has said that these tweets will be public, meaning they can shared on the platform just like normal tweets.

This test is currently limited to a select group of users on iOS and Android.

Recently, the microblogging, social media platform announced that it was testing a new feature called Circles, that lets you limit your conversations to a selected group of people. Each Circle can host up to 150 people.