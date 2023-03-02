 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jack Dorsey's Twitter offshoot Bluesky hits App store

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST

The app is available in closed beta on Apple's App Store, interested users can sign up for a waitlist

Bluesky, which began its life as a decentralised social network protocol and as an off-shoot of Twitter in 2019 when Jack Dorsey was still at the helm at the micro-blogging platform, is beginning to take shape.

And, the company backed by Dorsey, who left Twitter in late 2022, is launching its first product, Bluesky Social, in closed beta on Apple's App Store.

Interested users can sign up for wait list to try the app out and according to reports from TechCrunch, the project borrows a lot from Twitter.