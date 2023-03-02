Jack Dorsey's Twitter offshoot Bluesky hits App store

Bluesky, which began its life as a decentralised social network protocol and as an off-shoot of Twitter in 2019 when Jack Dorsey was still at the helm at the micro-blogging platform, is beginning to take shape.

And, the company backed by Dorsey, who left Twitter in late 2022, is launching its first product, Bluesky Social, in closed beta on Apple's App Store.

Interested users can sign up for wait list to try the app out and according to reports from TechCrunch, the project borrows a lot from Twitter.

Its home screen is similar to Twitter, with an algorithm-based home feed, but it has some little touches of its own. For instance, the empty composer tool saying "What's up?" in place of "What's happening?" and a streamlined process of creating posts through a dedicated "plus button".

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... Like Twitter, you can follow individuals and view their updates, view their profiles and details on who they are following, and how many followers they have. Bluesky hasn't abandoned its plans for a decentralized social network protocol either, and as per TechCrunch, the app serves as the showcase for it in action. Also Read | Elon Musk promises stock options to remaining Twitter employees after recent layoffs: Report The social network's main goal is to serve as a hub for open and decentralized public conversation, which would be exempt from restrictions that other social networks place on their users. It joins a growing list of decentralized platforms like Mastodon, which have gained popularity as chaos reigns at Twitter under new owner Elon Musk. Only time will tell if it will fare better than Twitter.

Moneycontrol News