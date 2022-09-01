TrendForce predicts iPhone 14 prices maybe lower than expected

Market research and insight provider TrendForce is of the opinion that the prices for the new line-up of iPhone's maybe lower than expected.

With Apple doing away with the iPhone mini this year, two vanilla non-pro models, which will be a standard variant and a Max variant, are expected to be unveiled at the "Far Out" event on September 7.

First-time buyers, who prefer larger screen sizes but don't want to pay the premium on an iPhone Pro, will be able to choose between two screen sizes. The Pro models will get big improvements including a new camera, new notch for the Face ID and of course, a new bionic SoC.

While Apple will update the line-up with tons of new technology, it will play it safe when it comes to pricing, TrendForce has said.

"Upgrades such as initial starting memory capacity increasing to LPDDR5 6GB and 256GB, primary camera moving up to 48 million, Face ID Design changes, etc., are expected to raise starting prices," the firm said in its report.

"However, under pressure from rising global inflation and foreign exchange rates, Apple is expected to adopt a more cautious pricing strategy so as not to affect its sales performance."

TrendForce expects the base vanilla model to be priced at $749 (around Rs 59,000), while the iPhone 14 Max will start at $849 (approximately Rs 67,000). The iPhone 14 Pro will cost $1,049 (around Rs 83,000) and the Pro Max will be priced at $1,149 (around Rs 91,000).

On the flip side, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo foresees a 15 percent increase in prices. He expects the base model to retail for $799 (around Rs 63,000), $899 (Rs 71,000) for the iPhone 14 Max, and the Pro models will cost $1,099 (Rs 87,000) and $1,199 (Rs 95,000).