TikTok wants to be more transparent about its algorithm

Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST

The social media giant has revealed more about the way its algorithm works

(Representational Image: Solen Feyissa via Unsplash)

With several countries increasingly wary of TikTok's data practices and its recommendation algorithms, the ByteDance's social media giant is now taking steps to be more transparent with users about how it recommends content.

TikTok's shockingly accurate algorithm recommendations have been a constant sore point in its dealings with legal enforcement around the world, with many theorising the app subtly manipulates users, to push certain content.

Now, the company is looking to be more transparent with its users. In a blog post published by the company, TikTok goes into detail about it recommends content to its users.

"Our recommendation system is powered by technical models," wrote the company. It said that it would make the, "technical details more easily understandable" by breaking down the reasons you might see some content over others.

According to TikTok, recommendations are based on user interactions, i.e. their activity on the app, the content they regularly watch, the comments they type and indexed searches.

It's also based on the accounts they follow or suggested accounts. Content posted recently in the region also figures in the algorithm, along with popular content in the location.