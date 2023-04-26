 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

TikTok to launch AI-based avatar creation tool, leaks reveal

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

The AI tool which creates new avatars based on the photos uploaded by users can only be used once a day.

(Photo: dlxmdeia via Unsplash)

TikTok's upcoming generative AI feature will allow users to create new profile pictures based on the photos they upload, latest leaks have revealed, as social media firms turn to artificial intelligence to expand their market presence.

The leak, spotted by The Verge and uploaded on Twitter by social media consultant Matt Navarra, shares detail of how the new feature will work.
A user will need to upload up to 10 pictures of themselves, which the AI will use to create up to 30 new avatars for use on their profiles.

Also Read | AI-generated viral Drake and The Weeknd song gets taken down

TikTok says it will delete all uploaded images and AI-created avatars from its servers a little while after they have been created. All uploaded images will have to comply with the social media platform's community guidelines.

The tool will let the user pick five different styles for the AI to use and will generate up to 30 different profile images based on the photos. The tool can only be used once a day.