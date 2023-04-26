TikTok to launch AI-based avatar creation tool, leaks reveal

TikTok's upcoming generative AI feature will allow users to create new profile pictures based on the photos they upload, latest leaks have revealed, as social media firms turn to artificial intelligence to expand their market presence.

The leak, spotted by The Verge and uploaded on Twitter by social media consultant Matt Navarra, shares detail of how the new feature will work.

A user will need to upload up to 10 pictures of themselves, which the AI will use to create up to 30 new avatars for use on their profiles.

TikTok says it will delete all uploaded images and AI-created avatars from its servers a little while after they have been created. All uploaded images will have to comply with the social media platform's community guidelines.

The tool will let the user pick five different styles for the AI to use and will generate up to 30 different profile images based on the photos. The tool can only be used once a day.

Also Read | China urges Australia to treat all firms, including TikTok fairly Once a user picks the avatar, TikTok will let them download all of them and give the option to share them as TikTok stories. TikTok is banned in India and over the last few months, several countries have barred government servants from downloading the app on their phones over data and privacy concerns surrounding the Chinese app.

