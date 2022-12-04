 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

TikTok, Bumble join StopNCII.org to curtail non-consensual intimate images leaked online

Moneycontrol News
Dec 04, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST

Facebook and Instagram are also industry partners in the movement and the technology for the StopNCII.org service has been built in partnership with Meta.

(Representational Image: Solen Feyissa via Unsplash)

TikTok and Bumble Inc. have joined the StopNCII.org (Stop Non-Consensual Intimate Images) initiative that seeks to curtail the spread of intimate images that are leaked online.

Facebook and Instagram are also industry partners in the movement and the technology for the StopNCII.org service has been built in partnership with Meta.

In a blog post announcing the new partners, NCII said that they have helped over 12,000 people create cases that seek prevention of intimate images and videos from being shared online without consent.

People who are threatened with image or video abuse can use NCII's technology to create on-device hashes or identifiers for their sensitive media. Once created, these hashes are then shared with the NCII database, while the images and videos remain safely on the user's device.

Also Read: Gen Z is replacing Google with TikTok. Why this is a worrying trend

In case of misuse, these hashes are shared with participating partners, who can use them to identify accounts indulging in abuse and take action.