The big AI companies to watch out for in 2023

Moneycontrol News
Feb 10, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST

From Microsoft and Google to Baidu, these are the technology giants poised to bring AI to the mainstream in 2023

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer just a buzzword. It is poised to change how we search for information on the internet or how we work.

ChatGPT and Bard have now opened the floodgates for others to come pouring through, and chances are AI will become an integral part of our life by the end of the year.

With that in mind, let's look at the biggest companies on the cusp of introducing AI to the mainstream.

Microsoft