Tecno Spark Go (2023) entry-level smartphone launched in India for Rs 6,999

Carlsen Martin
Jan 24, 2023 / 07:07 PM IST

The Tecno Spark Go (2023) has officially been unveiled in India. The Tecno Spark Go (2023) is an entry-level smartphone with a large battery, fingerprint reader, dual cameras, and Android 12.

Tecno Spark Go (2023) Price in India

The Tecno Spark Go (2023) price in India is set at Rs 6,999 for the sole 3GB/32GB model. The handset comes in Endless Black, Uyuni Blue and Nebula Purple colours. Tecno’s budget smartphone is already available for purchase in India through various retail outlets.

Tecno Spark Go (2023) Specifications 