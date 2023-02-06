Tablet market shrinks in 2022, Chromebook sales hit harder: IDC report

According to an International Data Corporation (IDC) report, the tablet market shrunk a little bit in 2022, but Chromebook shipments were hit a lot harder.

The tablet market shrunk 3.3 percent in 2022, with the only bright spot being a miniscule growth of 0.4 percent in Q4 2022.

After a period of tremendous growth, Chromebook fortunes seem to have reversed. The market recorded a dip of 48 percent in shipments compared to 2021, when it grew at a whopping 180.5 percent.

The report says 24.3 percent fewer units of Chromebooks were shipped in Q4 2022 YoY. In the tablet market, Apple continued to lead from the front with a massive 49.2 percent market share. Samsung placed second with a 16.8 percent slice of the pie, while Amazon secured third place with 5.4 percent of the market.

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... Huawei and Lenovo each had 5.1 percent of the market, while other OEMs accounted for 8.4 percent of the market combined. Amazon, Huawei, and Lenovo all recorded negative growth in 2022, losing as much as 49.9 percent of the market. Chromebooks had a fantastic 2021, but 2022 seems to have nipped that momentum in the bud and plunged the market almost 48 percent. HP Inc. remained the only company that recorded positive growth of 116.7 percent in the market, acquiring 28.5 percent for the top spot. Acer lost 43.4 percent of the market but still accounted for 19.9 percent, while Lenovo lost 24.6 percent of the market. Dell lost nearly 50.7 percent compared to 2021, while Samsung was at the bottom, giving up 52.4 percent of the market. Also Read | China's smartphone sales hit ten-year low for YoY 2022 "While Chromebooks have faced a tough few quarters, the excess channel inventory that had built up is starting to subside and could potentially lead to more normalised growth in the coming quarters as back-to-school season returns," said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager with IDC's Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. "However, any traction that Chromebooks made outside the education sector will continue to suffer as the economy stalls and as tablets and PCs supplant Chrome-based devices," Ubrani added.

