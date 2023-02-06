 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tablet market shrinks in 2022, Chromebook sales hit harder: IDC report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST

The new report from IDC says that tablet market shrunk 3.3% in 2022 but Chromebooks recorded a 48% decline in shipments

Chromebooks had a fantastic 2021, but 2022 seems to have nipped that momentum (Representative image)

According to an International Data Corporation (IDC) report, the tablet market shrunk a little bit in 2022, but Chromebook shipments were hit a lot harder.

The tablet market shrunk 3.3 percent in 2022, with the only bright spot being a miniscule growth of 0.4 percent in Q4 2022.

After a period of tremendous growth, Chromebook fortunes seem to have reversed. The market recorded a dip of 48 percent in shipments compared to 2021, when it grew at a whopping 180.5 percent.