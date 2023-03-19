 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Spotify introduces a new Artificial Intelligence DJ feature

Nivash Jeevanandam
Mar 19, 2023 / 09:05 PM IST

Spotify's new 'DJ' feature is the first step towards an AI-powered future for the music-streaming service.

Spotify has introduced a new personalised Artificial Intelligence DJ that uses OpenAI's generative AI technology.

Spotify has incorporated a "stunningly realistic" artificial DJ into its service, playing music based on your musical preferences and listening history.

Since people liked Spotify's new AI DJ feature, the company wants to use the technology behind it in more significant ways. It picks out personalised music and gives spoken commentary in an AI-generated voice that sounds real. But behind the scenes, the feature uses the latest AI technologies, large language models, and generative voice. These technologies are added to Spotify's investments in personalisation and Machine Learning.

Spotify thinks these new tools don't have to be limited to just one feature. That's why it is now trying other ways to use the technology.

How does it work?