Sony launches WF-LS900N true wireless earbuds: Check price, specifications

Sony has launched the WF-LS900N True wireless earbuds in India. The company claims that these are the smallest and lightest earbuds they have made so far, with noise cancelling and Hi-Res audio support.

Price and Availability

The earbuds will retail for Rs 13,990 in India and Sony is offering a Rs 3,000 cashback on select credit and debit cards, though the company does not specify which.

The early bird cashback offer is valid till November 30 and the buds will be up for sale starting on November 25. The buds are available on all major platforms and authorized Sony retailers offline.

Specifications

The small buds weigh just 4.8 grams and come with a dedicated charging case, that can extend the battery life by up to 14 hours. Sony says the buds themselves can last up to 6 hours with noise cancelling. They give you about 60 minutes of playback time with a 5-minute quick charge.

Speaking of Noise Cancelling, the company is promoting the feature prominently along with Ambient Mode, which lets you hear all the outside noise. The buds have a dedicated V1 processor to help with noise cancelling. Sony says Ambient mode will trigger automatically when it detects certain conditions, such as someone speaking to you. The company calls this Adaptive Sound Control which detects and adjusts noise from your environment, based on what you are doing. Besides this, the buds support Bluetooth 5.2 and Fast pairing. You can also pair them up with up to devices at a time, switching between them with a press of a button.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE