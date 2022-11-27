 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sennheiser Momentum 4 review: Still as great as ever

Rohith Bhaskar
Nov 27, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST

With the Momentum 4, Sennheiser has completely changed the aesthetics but thankfully, not the sound

At first glance, I wasn't sure how to feel about Momentum 4. Sennheiser's Momentum series is known for its distinctive design and superb audio quality. With Momentum 4, one of those things still rings true, while the other takes some questionable decisions.

Design

It's hard to get around it, but the Momentum 4 isn't like the older models when looking at aesthetics. The metal sliding mechanism on the sides has now been done away with.

This may seem like a small change, but that stylistic choice gave the series a unique look. One that made it stand apart from the crowd. In its place, the company has opted for a standard-looking design.

That's not where the design changes stop. Also gone are physical buttons from the surface, replaced by touch controls. You now swipe up to raise the volume and swipe down to lower it.