 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 7 ways the S Pen makes phone one-of-a-kind

Prakhar Khanna
Feb 16, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST

A list of smart things to do with the stylus embedded in Samsung’s flagship device

S Pen on Samsung’s 2023 flagship

The S Pen has been part of the Galaxy S line-up since the launch of the Galaxy S22 Ultra early last year. The stylus is also present on the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra. While there are no new features for the S Pen on Samsung’s 2023 flagship, it makes for a fun, productive tool to use. I like using it as a remote for my camera shutter. Here are seven smart things to do with the S Pen on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Screen-off memo

Right after you take out the S Pen from the phone, the screen turns black for you to write on it. It allows you to jot down phone numbers, notes, and random thoughts without unlocking your phone. I love using it to take notes while I’m in a meeting. You can use the screen-off memo by taking out your S Pen, writing on the display and tapping on Save after you are done.

Annotate PDFs with Samsung Notes