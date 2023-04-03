 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: Plenty of smartphone in a pocket-sized package

Apr 03, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

With the vanilla Galaxy S23, Samsung aims to deliver a reliable flagship smartphone experience at a reasonable price. But does it achieve that objective?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra made its debut back in February with some solid upgrades over its predecessor. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, we noted that the device was the best Android smartphone money could buy so far, performing excellent across the board.

But while the S23 Ultra (Review) got solid upgrades, the vanilla Galaxy S23 offers minor tweaks over its predecessor. The vanilla Galaxy S22 (Review) was almost the perfect compact smartphone, although it was far from perfect. So can the Galaxy S23 right the wrongs of its predecessor and deliver the best compact smartphone experience? Let’s find out!

Design

Samsung hasn’t made any major transformational changes in terms of the Galaxy S23’s design. The Galaxy S23 doesn’t have the contour cut but instead has three individual camera modules on the back, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung has opted for a box-shaped design with rounded edges and sides, making it comfortable to grip. Couple that with a compact form factor and you have a phone that feels great in the hand.