Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus launched: Check specs, price and other features

Carlsen Martin
Feb 02, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

The Samsung Galaxy S23 price starts from $799 (roughly Rs 65,500) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ features a starting price of $999 (roughly Rs 81,900) for the base 8GB/256GB model.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has officially been unveiled in India and around the world. The line-up consists of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. For details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, head on over to this link. Without any further delays, here’s a detailed look at the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus Price

First off, the Samsung Galaxy S23 price starts from $799 (roughly Rs  65,500) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The vanilla Galaxy S23 also comes in 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB configurations

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ features a starting price of $999 (roughly Rs 81,900) for the base 8GB/256GB model. The Galaxy S23 Plus also comes in an 8GB/512GB configuration.