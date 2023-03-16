 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and offers

Carlsen Martin
Mar 16, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

The Samsung Galaxy A54 base 8GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 38,999, while the Samsung Galaxy A34 base 8GB/128GB model carries a price tag of Rs 30,999

Samsung has unveiled two new smartphones in its Galaxy A series in India. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, which recently hit global, have now made their way into India but with a price hike.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Price in India 

The Samsung Galaxy A54 price in India is set at Rs 38,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is offered in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet and Awesome White.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Price in India 