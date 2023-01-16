 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A14 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 07:07 PM IST

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price in India is set at Rs 16,499 for the 4GB/64GB model. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in India is set at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB/128GB model.

Samsung recently unveiled two new budget 5G smartphones in its Galaxy A series in India. The Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G are the recent additions to the A series and come with high-refresh rate displays, Exynos and Qualcomm chipsets, and a large battery.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price in India is set at Rs 16,499 for the 4GB/64GB model. Additionally, the Galaxy A14 5G is also available in a 6GB/128GB and an 8GB/128GB configuration that will set you back Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively. The handset is offered in Dark Red, Light Green, and Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in India is set at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. The handset is also offered in an 8GB/128GB configuration that will set you back Rs 24,999. The Galaxy A23 5G is offered in Silver, Light Blue, and Orange colour options.

Both devices will be available across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online players starting January 20, 2023. The two devices will be available for purchase via Live Commerce on Samsung.com on January 18, 2023, from 12 noon onwards. Additionally, SBI cardholders can get a cashback of Rs 2,000 on the Galaxy A23 5G and Rs 1,500 on the Galaxy A14 5G.